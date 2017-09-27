Jane Fonda Snaps at Megyn Kelly for Asking Plastic Surgery Question

Megyn Kelly sure is on a roll.

The ex-Fox News host’s new daytime talk show, Megyn Kelly Today, premiered on NBC this week and it has had a bit of a rocky start.

In her effort to scrap politics and become an Oprah-like figure, Kelly has made awkward, borderline-offensive comments or jokes in an attempt to be relatable and pal around with her guests.

During Wednesday morning’s interview with Jane Fonda and Robert Redford, Kelly discussed their upcoming Netflix film Our Souls at Night. But the conversation somehow drifted from the film to Fonda’s cosmetic surgery endeavors.

“You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically,” Kelly told Fonda.

She should have stopped there, but Kelly continued, “You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit, but you look amazing… I read that you said that you felt you’re not proud to admit that you’ve had work done. Why not?”

“We really want to talk about that now?” Fonda sniped, looking genuinely perplexed.

But Kelly persisted: “Well, one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look.”

“Well, thanks, good attitude, good posture, take care of myself. But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night,” Fonda says looking at Kelly to take the hint and get back on topic.

“Rather than plastic surgery,” she hammered home.