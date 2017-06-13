Jeff Sessions Public Senate Testimony: When It Is and How to Watch Online

Less than one week after former FBI Director James Comey’s bombshell testimony, Attorney General Jeff Sessions will find himself in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

On Tuesday, June 13th at 2:30 p.m. ET, Sessions is expected to discuss Comey’s testimony as well as any meetings he may have had with Russian officials.

In March, Sessions recused himself from the Trump-Russia probe after news broke that he did not disclose meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. But after his recusal, he sent a letter to President Trump suggesting Comey be fired.

Many expected Sessions’ testimony to occur in closed session, but interestingly he requested an open hearing.

Why did Attorney General Sessions want an open hearing? Watch here and find out.