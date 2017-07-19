Jennifer Lawrence Vomits at Broadway Adaptation of '1984'

The Daily Beast’s Tim Teeman described the torture scene in the Broadway adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984 as “tough and awful to watch” and noted that audience members have apparently “fainted during the show” – but it seems Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is the first to actually throw up.

According to a report in Page Six today, the Hunger Games star got violently sick in the lobby after leaving a performance of the play, which stars Tom Sturridge and Olivia Wilde, on Monday night.

A source told Page Six: “Midway through the show, Jennifer Lawrence bolted from her seat. Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby. The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out.”

However a friend of Lawrence’s told Page Six that the star’s reaction had nothing to do with the play, saying, “She caught the stomach flu from her nephews,” adding that the star is “really sick.”

The harrowing production is not the kind of spectacle likely to settle anyone’s stomach.

There have been multiple reports of theatergoers fainting during the play.

Wilde tweeted about the show-induced fainting in May:

And last month, Wilde said she had broken co-star Tom Sturridge’s nose and “busted” her lip while on stage.

Lawrence has recalled being ill at swankier occasions.

She told Seth Meyers that she was sick at an Oscars party in 2014: “There’s this big fancy party, this Guy Oseary and Madonna party. And I puked, on the porch.”

“I was in such bad condition, and I look behind me while I’m puking, and Miley Cyrus is there like, ‘Get it together.’”