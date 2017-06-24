Jeremy Corbyn Calls for Unity at Glastonbury

The Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn hit up the Glastonbury festival to share a few words right before rap duo Run The Jewels took the Pyramid Stage to perform.

“Politics is about the lives of all of us and the wonderful campaign that I was involved with, that I was so proud the lead, brought a lot people back into politics because they believed it was something on offer for them.“

Corbyn also gives credit to the younger generation for setting up and being active in this years political election “What was even more inspiring was to see the younger people who got involved for the very first time.”

He even had a message for President Donald Trump: “Build bridges, not walls.”

The overall message was unity for the crowd of over ten of thousands of festival goers.

