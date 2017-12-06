Jimmy Carter Greets Every Passenger on Flight to Washington D.C.

Jimmy Carter is at it again.

The former peanut farmer and president was spotted on a flight from Atlanta to D.C. Oh, he also shook the hands of every passenger on his flight.

Since Carter announced he was cancer-free, he has been in the spotlight more. He was recently seen at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

At 92-years-old, Carter walked through the cabin and greeted every single person on the plane.

And there’s video.

Captured by James Parker Sheffield, the footage shows a smiling Carter interacting with the passengers while being trailed by security. The captain is heard over the loudspeaker giving the standard pre-flight safety comments and no one seemed to notice.

Sheffield told WSB-TV Atlanta: “It’s hard to put into words what a nice reprieve from the current political theatre this moment was.”

He added it was very clear former President Carter genuinely loves people.

“His enthusiasm was authentic and humble, in a way that made things feel less heavy for a moment.”