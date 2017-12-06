HOWDY
Jimmy Carter Greets Every Passenger on Flight to Washington D.C.
The former president was as friendly as ever on his way to the Capital.
Jimmy Carter is at it again.
The former peanut farmer and president was spotted on a flight from Atlanta to D.C. Oh, he also shook the hands of every passenger on his flight.
Since Carter announced he was cancer-free, he has been in the spotlight more. He was recently seen at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
At 92-years-old, Carter walked through the cabin and greeted every single person on the plane.
And there’s video.
Captured by James Parker Sheffield, the footage shows a smiling Carter interacting with the passengers while being trailed by security. The captain is heard over the loudspeaker giving the standard pre-flight safety comments and no one seemed to notice.
Sheffield told WSB-TV Atlanta: “It’s hard to put into words what a nice reprieve from the current political theatre this moment was.”
He added it was very clear former President Carter genuinely loves people.
“His enthusiasm was authentic and humble, in a way that made things feel less heavy for a moment.”