Jimmy Kimmel Compares Trump Kids to DREAMers: ‘Their Mother Was An Eastern European Immigrant’

In the words of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump woke up on Tuesday morning and asked his staff, “Now that this hurricane is over, what’s something horrible I can do to distract people from the Russia investigation?”

Apparently, the answer to that question was start the process of deporting 800,000 innocent Americans.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian posited that Trump only decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program because it was put in place by Barack Obama. “It seems like his main agenda is just to undo everything Obama did,” the host said. “I hope he doesn’t bring Bin Laden back to life.”

“These are American kids,” Kimmel said. “Some of these kids have never visited the place they could get deported to.” He joked that the president’s spokesperson said “if these kids want to be American, they have to do it the right way, by marrying Donald Trump.”

With that, Kimmel cut to a new pro-DACA ad put together by none other than his three adult children. “President Trump has rescinded DACA, a program designed to protect the children of immigrants,” the voiceover read. “It’s time to send a signal to Washington: children are not to blame.”

“These children, for instance, can’t help that their mother was an Eastern European immigrant,” the ad continued, as Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. appeared on the screen. “These DREAMers work hard, to put shoes on American feet,” it said of Ivanka, “and to do whatever these two do,” it added of the two boys.

“Tell Congress to protect these children of immigrants, no matter how terrible their parents are,” the ad concluded.