Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Terribly Awkward Handshake with Melania

She’s swatted his tiny hand away multiple times in public and, on Inauguration Day, melted a fake smile into a frown. And now comes the latest bizarre episode between First Lady Melania Trump and her husband, President Donald Trump, who share perhaps the most passive-aggressive relationship in modern presidential history.

On Friday, the president and first lady paid a visit to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to commemorate the Air Force’s 70th anniversary. While there, Melania took it upon herself to visit a classroom of students, ostensibly to promote STEM.

“Oh, that’s so beautiful and what is this?” Melania asked a child. “What that means, A.C.?”

“It’s my name!” the child replied. “Oh! I… know that. I figured it out,” offered Melania, rather unconvincingly. “I just wanted to hear it from you.”

Cue Jimmy Kimmel: “She knew it! She figured it out! She just wanted to hear it from the kid in case the kid didn’t know what her name was. Poor Malaria, if her stupid husband hadn’t run for president she’d have been at Bergdorf Goodman buying ankle boots instead of trying to read with children at a table.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host dedicated a large chunk of his opening monologue on Monday night to the first couple’s visit to Joint Base Andrews, where the world witnessed what Kimmel called “the most uncomfortable display of affection between any husband and wife this year.”

Yes, Melania was tasked with introducing her husband prior to his speech at the base, and it didn’t go so well.

“It’s my great pleasure to introduce my husband, the president of the United States, Donald Trump,” announced Melania.

President Trump then proceeded to approach her with his hand extended, awkwardly shook her hand, and remarked, “You go sit down there,” before motioning her offstage.

“That’s, you know, that’s how it goes when you’re in a relationship. My wife and I shake hands before bed every night. He shut her down like a robot from Westworld,” joked Kimmel. “You go sit down. She should’ve walked off that stage and kept walking all the way to Slovenia.”

To add insult to injury, Kimmel then featured a “Handshake Cam,” urging couples in the crowd to shake hands.