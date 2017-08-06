John McCain Blames His Odd Questions At James Comey’s Hearing On Baseball

Thursday, former FBI director James Comey publicly testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The last senator to question him was John McCain (R-AZ), and his inquiries focused on the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server use as well as the ongoing investigation of Russia’s tampering with the U.S. presidential election.

Which, of course, is what you might have expected the senator to ask about. But McCain’s line of questioning was a bit scrambled.

“So [Clinton] was clearly involved in this whole situation where, fake news—as you just described it, big deal—took place,” McCain said. “You’re going to have to help me out there.”

“I’m a little confused, Senator?” Comey responded.

Twitter was, too.

McCain then mistakenly addressed the director as “President Comey,” which Twitter’s data account called the hearing’s most-tweeted moment.

The senator released a statement following the hearing, casting blame on a late-night baseball game.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯, indeed.