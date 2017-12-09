Jordan Klepper Trolls Trump Fans with ‘Impeach Hillary’ Campaign

Former Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper’s new Comedy Central show The Opposition does not premiere until September 25. But as we can see from the first clip of the new series, he is already hard at work.

Klepper, who channels an Alex Jones-type conspiracy theorist character on the show, traveled to Phoenix, Arizona for Donald Trump’s raucous rally last month. And while he was there, he used his new persona to rile up some of the president’s most fervent supporters.

After saying into the camera that viewers shouldn’t “trust anybody who’s talking into a camera,” Klepper explained that The Opposition is “opposed to the resistance, which is technically resisting the opposition.”

Klepper immediately got Trump fans on board for his new show by describing it as “anti-mainstream, anti-Soros and anti-globalist” as well as “anti-Oprah’s Book Club and anti-pho” — not antifa. They seemed to have no idea they were being interviewed by a satirical comedian who was mocking everything they hold dear.

“On my new show, I’ll expose the hard truths the mainstream media won’t tell you,” Klepper added, including the “fact” that Chuck Todd has a ponytail. “You never see the back of his head,” he pointed out.

The host’s greatest achievement at the Trump rally, however, may have been getting the president’s supporters to sign his “Impeach Hillary Clinton” petition. More than one Trump loyalist could be seen readily signing their name to the campaign to “oust Hillary Clinton from public office.”

It was a smart move for Klepper to get out there early with a field piece in Trump country like this one. Presumably, once he starts appearing nightly on Comedy Central, it won’t be so easy for him to fool the alt-right into thinking he’s really one of them.