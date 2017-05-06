Justin Trudeau Kayaked Up to This Girl’s Parents and They Geeked Out

What a lovely morning for a walk by the water! And—wait, is that… Justin Trudeau? In a kayak?

Thursday morning, a Canadian couple were along the Niagara River outside their house, and lo and behold, their prime minister paddled up to say hello.

“Justin Trudeau just kayaked up to my house and talked to my parents? Classic,” their daughter, Carrie Robinson, tweeted with a video of the exchange.

The PM was kayaking in celebration of World Environment Day and his commitment to “protect the planet for future generations.”

Robinson’s parents geeked out, naturally.

See it for yourself.