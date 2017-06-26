Justin Trudeau Was Perfect at Pride in Toronto—And People Are Loving It

This weekend, the world celebrated LGBT Pride 2017.

New York’s Pride Parade got political with marchers waving signs about health care and the Trump administration. President Donald Trump did not participate in Pride festivities.

Meanwhile, the United States’ northern neighbor had a much different experience. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the streets and marched in Toronto’s Pride Parade.

With a rainbow maple leaf on his cheek, the photos of Trudeau are making waves.