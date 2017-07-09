Kate Middleton Too Ill For Prince George’s First Day at School

Prince William proved himself to be a very modern dad Thursday morning, as he dropped off his 4-year-old son, Prince George, for his first day at school.

Kate Middleton was forced to miss the big day after her struggle with acute morning sickness—she is pregnant with her third child—forced her to bow out of the first day formalities.

William carried his boy’s small school bag for him, as they walked into the yard of exclusive London private school Thomas’s, where fees run in excess of $20,000 per annum, ballet is compulsory for boys and girls, and school dinners, according to the institution’s website, include such delights as puy lentils, lamb ragout with garlic and herbs, smoked mackerel, and pork stroganoff with red peppers.

Comparisons were made with William and Harry's first days at school by the official royal Twitter account.

Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, shook hands with George in the yard before leading him inside to his classroom.

George wore the school’s summer uniform, which included a blue official school jumper with red logo, blue Bermuda shorts, and blue socks with laceless shoes.

The prince will be known as George Cambridge to his classmates, Kensington Palace said today.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned.”