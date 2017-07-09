Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Let Their Smiles Do the Talking

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are like the enchanted heroes of an ancient fairy story.

Allegedly condemned not to speak not of their love for five summers and five winters by the all-powerful, Scientologist wizard of West Hollywood (Tom Cruise) and his minion horde of enforcers (lawyers), they dutifully remained mute.

But now the ancient curse of the divorce fairy has been broken, and Foxx and Holmes were pictured joyfully walking hand-in-hand on the beach in Malibu on Labor Day. To telegraph the news as clearly as they could, without actually issuing a relationship status update on Facebook, they even wore matching fedoras.

So far neither Holmes nor Foxx has yet made a public statement confirming either that Cruise is an insane control-freak who believes aliens are living inside us or that they are in fact dating and have been since 2013, when they were first photographed together, dancing cheek to cheek at a charity bash in the Hamptons.

However, Holmes did post a picture of herself and her daughter, Suri, having lunch Wednesday—with one empty space at the table, who online sleuths are assuming was the place of the discreet Mr. Foxx.

Holmes captioned the picture, in which she is beaming with joy: “My sweetie.”

Foxx declined to comment on his relationship with Holmes when he was cornered by paparazzi as he dropped off his kids at school, but his grin—and the thumbs up he flashed at waiting reporters when he was asked about the romance—spoke volumes.