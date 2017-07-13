Kellyanne Conway Crosses Out ‘Collusion’ to Prove There’s No Collusion

Kellyanne Conway has officially resorted to using props.

The counselor to the president ended her appearance on Hannity on Wednesday night by pulling two sheets of paper seemingly from out of nowhere and holding them up for Fox News viewers to see. Conway winked to the camera as she said, “This is to help the people at home.”

“What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don’t have that yet,’” Conway said, making Sean Hannity laugh as she crossed out the word “collusion” in reference to Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer last summer.

“I see illusion and delusion,” she continued, pulling out her second piece of paper. “So just so we’re clear, everyone. Four words. Conclusion? Collusion, no. Illusion, delusion, yes. I just thought we’d have some fun with words.”

“I’m going to buy you a white board,” Hannity said before ending the segment.