Kellyanne Conway Offended by Emmy ‘Insults About Our Leader’

It’s the morning after a major awards show, so as expected, Fox & Friends has some complaining to do. But this time, they mostly let Kellyanne Conway do it for them.

After describing the Stephen Colbert-hosted Emmy Awards as a “three-hour celebrity political rally,” co-host Pete Hegseth invited Trump’s White House special advisor to share her impressions.

“I guess it did feel that way,” Conway said with a sigh. “They got plucked and polished and waxed and some of them didn’t eat for two months. And all for what? To sound the same?” While actors and actresses have a “right to speak,” just like everybody else, she said that these “politicized” events are causing America to “tune out.”

The ratings for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards did appear to drop for the third straight year, though stiff competition from Sunday Night Football may have been a larger factor than the anti-Trump material from Colbert and others.

Conway did have some kind words, even if they were tinged with sarcasm, for the actress who plays her on Saturday Night Live. “I am so happy Kate McKinnon was able to get her Emmy,” she said of the SNL cast member who won for a second consecutive year. “I know she thanked Hillary Clinton, but it must have been much more fun to play me.”

Meanwhile the one moment that Fox’s Steve Doocy could admit was “funny” was the same one that received the biggest backlash from the majority of Emmy commentators: Sean Spicer’s surprise appearance.

“I’m very happy my former White House colleague Sean Spicer is a man of good humor,” Conway said, adding that she’s “very happy” he’s enjoying his life on the outside, so to speak. “This is something that a lot of folks in Hollywood sometimes lack, which is introspection and good humor,” she added.

But despite her proclaimed affinity for “good humor,” Conway couldn’t help but bring things back to the anti-Trump jokes.

“People have the right to speak freely, that’s very obvious,” she said. “But again, to what end?” Accusing those who would dare joke about the president of “alienating” people who want him to succeed, she added, “You are showing the world that you’re so easy with an insult about our leader. I think that’s really unfortunate, actually.”