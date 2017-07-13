Kellyanne Conway’s Ridiculous Signs on ‘Hannity’ Become Incredible Memes

Some days the internet is terrible, and some days it is really great. Today is one of those days.

Wednesday night, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway made an appearance on Trump-favored Hannity—and she brought along props.

In order to say Trump’s campaign did not partake in collusion, Conway presented two signs. One read: “CONCLUSION? COLLUSION,” where Kellyanne crossed out “COLLUSION” to prove there is no collusion.

A second sign had what Conway said she sees, “ILLUSION DELUSION.” Conway has responded saying, “Apologies to the humorless.”

Naturally the internet went crazy and edited her signs a tad.