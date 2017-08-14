Ken Cuccinelli Tells Symone Sanders to ‘Shut Up’ on CNN

A cable-news discussion about President Trump’s seeming inability to openly condemn white-supremacist and white-nationalist groups in the face of violent protests over the weekend got ugly Monday on CNN.

When Bernie Sanders campaign spokeswoman Symone Sanders and Republican politician Ken Cuccinelli discussed the matter on CNN’s New Day, Sanders insisted that her debate partner was “dismissing” the notion that the hate rally was an “egregious symptom” of a more national white-supremacy problem.

After Sanders briefly interrupted Cuccinelli’s explanation for his position, the former Virginia gubernatorial candidate shot back: “Can I finish, Symone? Can you just shut up for a moment?”

Then chaos broke loose.

“Pardon me, sir!” Sanders shouted back, while Cuccinelli continued to talk. “You do not get to tell me to shut up on national television.”

Eventually host Chris Cuomo called for a “reset” and told Cuccinelli: “We don’t tell people to shut up on this show.”

Cuccinelli responded again: “How do you make them stop talking when they keep interrupting you?” As Sanders noted, it was unclear what he meant by “them.”

Later in the segment, Cuomo offered Cuccinelli the opportunity to apologize for his language. “I’ll apologize for ‘shut up’ and I’ll accept her apology for interrupting me,” Cuccinelli said.

“I don’t have an apology for you,” Sanders answered. “You will not get one.”