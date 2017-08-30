Kevin Hart, Sandra Bullock, and Other Big Celebs Contribute to Houston Flood Relief

Kevin Hart has challenged his celebrity companions to take action and make donations for the Houston flood relief.

In a video posted to the comedian’s Instagram account, Hart opens, “Serious moment right now, I’ve just been brought up to speed on everything that’s going on in Houston with Hurricane Harvey. And this shit is unbelievable.”

“At this point, I’m going to start a real challenge. I’m challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead in donating $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey, to the Red Cross,” Hart added. “At this point this is a serious matter.”

Their reaction? Challenge accepted.

Hart gave a long list of celebrity friends he was challenging, but others have stepped up to the plate as well.

Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross. Bullock told People magazine, “There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

The Kardashian family will donate $500,000 to the Red Cross and Salvation Army:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced on Instagram he would make a $25,000 donation to the Red Cross where he shared his experience with Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

DJ Khaled also promised $25,000 in response to Hart’s viral video challenge:

Beyoncé shared an Instagram in support and told the Houston Chronicle, “I am working with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”