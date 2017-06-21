Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Plan To Have Third Kid Via Surrogate

This should make for some interesting TV.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made a deal with a surrogate to have a third child, according to gossip site TMZ.

The Kardashian West’s have not made a comment to TMZ confirming or denying the report.

However Kim has previously revealed that she suffered from a condition called placenta accreta during her second pregnancy which makes another pregnancy potentially life-threatening.

TMZ reports that Kim and Kanye have found a surrogate through an agency and agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments to the surrogate mother for carrying their child, and that the surrogate mother will also receive an extra $5,000 if twins are born (and $10,000 extra for triplets, and so on.)

Additionally, Kim and Kanye have reportedly been required to deposit $68,850 with the agency, and that the agreement specifies that Kim and Kanye “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child ... that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.”

TMZ adds that the surrogate is required to refrain from smoking, drinking and doing drugs during the pregnancy – and to “restrict sexual activities in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy, including foregoing sexual intercourse for 3 weeks following embryo implantation.”

Employing the services of a surrogate parent to carry a child is increasingly common in celebrity circles.

Tyra Banks and partner Erik Asla welcomed a surprise “miracle baby” via surrogate in January 2016.

Lucy Liu recently welcomed a surrogate son, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, into the world.

And Elton John and his partner David Furnish had a baby boy on Christmas Day, 2010, now the older brother of Elijah, who was born via the same surrogate in January 2013.

“Elton and David love this lady like a sister and they feel indebted to her for life,” a source told Glamour magazine of the surrogate mother at the time.