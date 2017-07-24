Late Night’s Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers Pile on Scaramucci

With Sean Spicer out of the picture, late-night hosts have a new target in their sights. And he goes by “The Mooch.”

Anthony Scaramucci, President Donald Trump’s new communications director, quickly became the butt of the joke across The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In his opening monologue, Stephen Colbert quoted White House officials who told The Daily Beast they viewed Scaramucci as a “joke” and “Trump-world ‘hanger-on’ who isn’t qualified for the job.” But as the host pointed out, “Have you seen the Trump administration? Those are the qualifications for the job.”

The Late Show host also debuted his Scaramucci impression, making fun of the new White House official for his bizarre send-off to Sean Spicer and, more egregiously, his comments about new Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ hair and makeup.

“He’s going to fit in with the Trump administration just fine,” Colbert said, before slipping into his best Jersey accent. “‘And you could smile more. Would that hurt you so much? You’re so pretty when you smile.’”

Scaramucci tried to dig himself out of that hole with the tweet below:

“Alright, take a joke, ladies,” Colbert said in response. “The Mooch is clearly qualified for this job and I’m sure he’ll do great things. Hashtag #sarcasm.”

“Since he’s going to be around for at least a month,” Trevor Noah decided to dedicate the latest installment in his “Profiles in Tremendousness” series to “The Mooch.”

Like many others in Trump’s cabinet, Scaramucci spent years working for Goldman Sachs, “which makes me think that maybe Trump’s plan to crack down on Wall Street is just to move Wall Street into the White House.”

Noah also mocked “the Mooch Smooch” that ended Scaramucci’s first press conference. “Damn, that’s smooth,” he said.

“Who would fill the void left by Spicer’s absence, not to mention his presence?” Seth Meyers asked in his “A Closer Look” segment. “Enter: ‘The Mooch!’”

“Now we’re talking, I mean look at this guy,” a visibly excited Meyers continued. “He’s a human pinky ring. He is the human embodiment of a double-parked BMW. He looks like the guy who leaves a doo-wop group over creative differences.”

Just when you thought Meyers was done, he kept going: “He definitely calls waitresses ‘sweetheart.’ His yearbook quote was, ‘don’t worry about it.’”

Summing up Scaramucci’s debut, Meyers concluded, “The Mooch gave us a smooch after Spicey screwed the pooch.”