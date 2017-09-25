LeBron James Continues to Dunk on Trump: People Run America ‘And Damn Sure Not Him’

LeBron has done it again.

After a whirlwind weekend of statements and a video post about the current political and global climate, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James doubled down on his thoughts about President Trump.

Last week, Trump announce he was disinviting Golden State Warriors break out Stephen Curry—after Curry already turned down the invitation. LeBron’s response? Calling President Trump a bum, but he had so much more to say than 140 characters would allow.

Later that night, James released a video calling out Trump for using sports to divide the nation. “I think it’s basically at a point where I’m kind of just a little frustrated, because this guy that we’ve put in charge has tried to divide us once again.”

And now, during a press conference for the Cavs, James has spoken up again.

“We know this is the greatest country in the world. It’s the land of the free, but we still have problems just like everybody else. And when we have those problems we have to figure out how to come together and be as great as we can be as a people—because the people run this country, not one individual. And damn sure not him,” James told reporters.

He continued, “There is hope, there’s greater walks of life. Not one individual, no matter if it’s the President of the United States or if it’s someone in your household, can stop your dreams from becoming a reality.”

“And it’s that simple.”

One reporter asked if he regretted calling Trump a “bum.” LeBron simply replied, “No.”

“[Trump] doesn’t understand the power that he has for being the leader of this beautiful country. He doesn’t understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the President of the United States for guidance, for leadership, for words of encouragement. He doesn’t understand that,” James added.