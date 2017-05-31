LeBron James’ Los Angeles Home Vandalized With Racial Slurs

With only a day until the NBA Finals, LeBron James has been become the target of the latest racially motivated incident.

The front gate of the NBA star’s West Los Angeles home was vandalized with a racial slur.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department, Capt. Patricia Sandoval, confirmed that someone spray-painted the N-word on the front gate.

James spoke out about the situation during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Although distraught about the situation, he said his No. 1 priority is making sure his family is safe.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star also commented on the racial climate in America. “No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough,” James said. “And we’ve got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African-Americans until we feel equal.”

“As I sit here on the eve of one of the greatest events we have in sports, race and what’s going on comes again.”

With James clearly not himself on the eve of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, fans are hoping the star can put the incident out of his mind in time for the start of the Finals against the Golden State Warriors.