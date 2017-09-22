Leo DiCaprio's Busy Week of Modelizing

Most of the foot soldiers of the ‘pussy posse’ have long since abandoned the cause—becoming mere apocryphal footnotes to the cultural history of New York in the '90s—but its undisputed leader is clearly not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

For the noted serial modelizer Leonardo Di Caprio has been attracting attention the last few days, after he was spotted hanging out with a head-spinning procession of youthful professional beauties.

Page Six reports that on Tuesday, Leo, 42, was said to have spent time with rumored girlfriend German model Lorena Rae, 23, at her apartment.

The pair were later spotted meet up again at a Theory store at Brookfield Place, where Lorena “picked out a $365 jacket for DiCaprio.”

But after she left DiCaprio’s presence, Page Six reports, the star “received a call on his cell and rushed outside . . . straight into the arms of his former lover — 25-year-old blonde Toni Garrn.”

The fact that his current girl is 23 and Garnn is ‘a former lover' at the age of 25 fits the pattern first observed by Daily Beast writer Amy Zimmerman, that it's a huge advantage to be 24 or under if you wish to date DiCaprio.

A source added: “Leo ditched his bodyguard so he could share an intimate dinner with Toni” at North End Grill. After a post-meal stroll by the water, the former couple headed to Garrn’s apartment.

“They went into her apartment together at about 10 p.m.,” reported a (presumably very well-placed) ‘bystander.’

Page Six reports that Leo continued to surround himself with female attention for the rest of the week; the next night, he was seen leaving celeb-friendly hot spot the Spotted Pig with a group including Ania Cywinska, a former model flame of Mets star Matt Harvey.

Cywinska recently celebrated her birthday, posting pictures on Instagram, but did not reveal her age.

A friend of Leo’s insisted, “He’s not dating anyone.”

Is anyone suggesting he is?

It was writer Nancy Jo Sales who coined the memorable phrase the ‘Pussy Posse’ in a New York magazine profile from 1998.

The posse, according to Sales’ account, comprised Lukas Haas, Tobey Maguire, Harmony Korine, David Blaine, Jay Ferguson, Josh Miller, Ethan Suplee, Kevin Connolly and Scott Bloom.

Connolly told Zimmerman, when asked about the New York mag piece: “The truth of the matter is [Sales] coined that phrase, and it stuck. Hand on the Bible as we sit here, never did myself or any of our friends refer to ourselves as ‘The Pussy Posse.’ She wrote it in an article, and it stuck. There was this idea that we were rolling around referring to ourselves as that, and that’s just not true. It would be absolutely ridiculous. But she said it, and it stuck. We were young and if we did say that in passing it would be something we’d have to live with, but we never said that. But it was a good time.”

In their heyday, Zimmerman wrote, “the Pussy Posse unleashed stink bombs at Sky Bar, snuck into Victoria’s Secret events uninvited, took impromptu trips to Vegas, and haunted local clubs and strip joints.”

These days, most of the posse (eg Maguire, Ferguson, Supplee) are married with children, but DiCaprio has unerringly remained true to the cause, romancing a remarkable string of young women. Leonardo DiCaprio chooses his girlfriends from an elite pool of models and actresses, almost all of them under the age of 25.