Life Behind Bars, Episode 10: Bartender Drinks

Shhh! Can you keep a secret? There’s a whole list of cocktails and spirits that are off the menu, which professional bartenders serve each other and their most favorite customers. These so-called bartender drinks can vary geographically and on occasion, like the Cosmo, cross over to become wildly popular with consumers. On this episode of Life Behind Bars, we discuss this niche category of tipples and try to forecast which bartender drinks will become mainstream.

Life Behind Bars features The Daily Beast’s Half Full editor Noah Rothbaum and its senior drinks columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders of all time and how they changed what the world drinks.

