Podcast
Life Behind Bars, Episode 7: Cocktails Pet Peeves
From fruits flies floating in Manhattans and sticky glasses to weird smells, our least favorite things to encounter in a bar.
No matter how easy going or laid back a drinker is, there are still things that nobody wants to encounter when they’re enjoying a cocktail. Join our hosts as they talk about their personal bar pet peeves. Spoiler alert: Their list includes fruit flies floating in Manhattans, sticky glassware, and weird smells.
Edited by Alex Skjong
Download and listen on iTunes.
Listen on SoundCloud: