Life Behind Bars, Episode 8: The Cocktail Dark Ages

Thanks to the rebirth of the cocktail you can now, once again, easily find well-mixed drinks across the country. But we’ve become so accustomed to great bartending that it’s easy to forget the cocktail dark ages when menus were dominated by a range of bizarre concoctions. On this episode of Life Behind Bars, we talk about the roots of these recipes and discuss whether the Fuzzy Navel and the Harvey Wallbanger were ever worth drinking.

Edited by Alex Skjong

