Life Behind Bars, Episode 9: The Martini

Whether you like it shaken or stirred, with vodka or gin, we can all agree that the Martini is the world’s most famous cocktail. But the origin of the classic is very murky with several popular creation stories and even more historic recipes for it. On this episode of Life Behind Bars, we try to separate Martini fact from fiction and discuss how the cocktail has been able to adapt to just about every cultural period and societal shift. However, ironically, the current craft cocktail boom may actually be what knocks the drink off of bar menus. Tune in to find out what’s in store for Martini lovers.

Life Behind Bars features the Daily Beast’s Drink + Food editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders of all time and how they changed what the world drinks.

Edited by Alex Skjong.

