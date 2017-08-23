Lindsey Vonn Calls Leaked Nude Photos of Her and Ex Tiger Woods a ‘Despicable Invasion of Privacy’

Lindsey Vonn has become the first star to react to the publication of intimate hacked photographs and video, calling their publication an “outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy.”

Revealing images and video of Vonn and her ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods were among dozens of nude photographs of celebrities including Vonn and her ex, Tiger Woods, Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart posted online yesterday.

Although the stars’ lawyers are reported to be working around the clock to try and get the images taken down, they have been copied and shared across the internet.

TMZ reports that the images of Woods and Vonn were hacked from Vonn's phone.

They include images of Woods and the Olympic gold medalist skier that the pair sent to each other when they were in a relationship, the site said.

Woods, 41, and Vonn, 32, split in May, 2015.

In a statement Vonn said, “It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos.”

According to Us weekly the statement continued: “Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

The hacking recalls the events of 2014, when private images of celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian, were hacked and published.

Lawrence called the hacking and publication of her private images a “sex crime” in an interview with Vanity Fair, and Ryan Collins, a Pennsylvania man, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Collins used a phishing scheme to obtain the login credentials of at least 50 iCloud accounts and 72 Gmail accounts, most of which belonged to female celebrities, over a period of almost two years.

TMZ reports that Woods has hired attorney Michael Holtz, who's threatening to sue the website unless the images are taken down immediately.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

In May, Woods was arrested after driving erratically. He blamed an unexpected reaction to medication and completed a rehab program for addiction to prescription painkillers.