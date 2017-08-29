Luann de Lesseps Didn't Slap Tom D'Agostino, Just 'Grabbed His Face'.

When is a slap not a slap?

When you’re just grabbing the other person’s face.

That, at least, seems to be the line promulgated by the recently separated star of The Real Housewives of New York City, Luann de Lesseps, following her split from Tom D’Agostino Jr. during a sit-down interview with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live.

Us Weekly reports that, while discussing a story that she slapped the businessman at a fancy NYC restaurant in July, she says, "I didn’t slap him. What I did was grab his face. It was in the heat of the moment. I was hurt about something. I wanted his attention, so I grabbed his face. It wasn’t really a slap.”

The Countess, as she is known to fans of the Bravo franchise, also revealed the trigger that led her to file for divorce.

"It was like the weekend before the reunion basically, and Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people and I didn’t know about it,” she says, according to Us.

"I found out about it the next day in the press, so that for me was, like, the final straw. I was like, 'I can’t do this anymore.'”

De Lesseps and D’Agostino announced their split on August 3, after seven months of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Meanwhile Richard Johnson of Page Six reports that de Lesseps and D’Agostino Jr., were out and about in the Hamptons this weekend — but not with each other.

The Countess was at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor, where she met up with her ex-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay for a “very cozy” rendez-vous, while D’Agostino was at a house party in East Hampton thrown by Harry Dubin, with a starry crowd in attendance including Michael J. Fox and Missy Tool, an ex-girlfriend of D’Agostino.