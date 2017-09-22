Colorado ‘Mad Pooper’ Causes Twitter (and Charmin’) to Lose Its S**t

A story went viral this week of a Colorado Springs mystery jogger, nicknamed the “Mad Pooper,” who has been caught taking large poos in front of the same house for weeks.

The cops have been on her tail to discern her identity, and now, to add feces to fire, the toilet paper company, Charmin’, has hopped on board to provide the “Pooper” incentive to reveal herself.

“If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we’ll give her a year’s supply of TP to help with her ‘runs’ #EnjoyTheGo,” the company tweeted.

Cathy Budde, the mother of the family who lives in the targeted house, initially reported the woman to the cops after her children caught the jogger in the act. Photos were snapped by the family and posted publicly to try and track her down.

The story quickly blew up on social media, with poop puns littering the internet.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department even posted a photo to Facebook of an officer holding a pooper scooper, offering to send “back-up.”

Jokes aside, a spokesperson with the department says they are taking the issue seriously, as the jogger may have a mental health issue.

If you have a lead on the jogger’s identity, contact the Falcon division of the Colorado Springs PD at 719-444-7240.