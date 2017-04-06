Man Runs From London Bridge Attack While Holding Pint of Beer

Saturday night London was the victim of yet another terror attack. Less than two weeks after the tragic bombing during an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, attackers rammed into pedestrians with a vehicle, then stabbed people near London Bridge.

During the attack, Londoners were told to “Run, Hide, Tell” by authorities. Many photos from the scene were of people fleeing after authorities ordered them to evacuate nearby establishments.

One photo in particular has stood out.

Keeping with the British motto, “Keep calm and carry on,” a man was photographed running with his pint of beer in hand.

Fellow Brits are beaming with pride on Twitter.