Mario Cantone Mocks The Mooch to His Face on ‘The View’

Anthony Scaramucci began the week by co-anchoring TMZ Live, where he weighed in on everything from Tom Brady skipping a trip to President Trump’s White House—he suggested Gisele was jealous of Ivanka—to Kevin Hart’s extortion scandal and more.

He ended it by co-hosting The View.

Seated around the table with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and the rest—fortunately for him, Whoopi Goldberg was off today—The Mooch gabbed about the two people he liked the least in the West Wing, Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, who he admitted has white nationalist “tendencies.”

In response to Sean Spicer saying he was not “qualified” to be communications director in a recent interview with ABC News’ Paula Faris, Scaramucci practically agreed, saying he was asked by the president to do the job, so he took it.

Behar acknowledged that The View could be subject to the same criticism that Stephen Colbert faced for bringing out Sean Spicer during his Emmy Awards monologue. “We might be normalizing you, right now,” she told Scaramucci.

“I don’t think you’re ever going to be able to normalize me, Joy, I’m a lot like you,” The Mooch replied.

“Well, we’re not using you as a comic prop,” Behar added. “Until later.”

Scaramucci may not have known what she was talking about, but he found out soon enough when the hosts appeared to “surprise” him by bringing out Mario Cantone, who perfected his impression for the short-lived White House staffer on The President Show. Scaramucci seemed both genuinely annoyed and oddly flattered by his appearance.

“Thank you for having for the whole hour, Joy, I really appreciate it,” Cantone told Behar. “I’m not used to sticking around that long in any one place. Unless there’s free hors d'oeuvres and a two drink minimum.” WHen the real Mooch tried to interrupt, Cantone shot back, “Don’t make me smack you in front of company!”

“How bummed were you when I got fired?” Scaramucci asked Cantone, who saw was experiencing his biggest career break since Sex and the City thanks primarily to their physical resemblance.

"This is horrifying that I have to do this in front of your mother," Cantone said after finally breaking character. As good as The Mooch has been for him, he seemed more than ready to finally move on.