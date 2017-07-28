Mario Cantone Nails Scaramucci on ‘The President Show’

There has already been much speculation about who will play Anthony Scaramucci on Saturday Night Live this fall, assuming President Trump’s new communications director still has his job by then. But The President Show has already called dibs on Sex and the City’s Mario Cantone.

Cantone made his debut as “The Mooch” alongside Anthony Atamanuik’s Trump Thursday night. “I’d like to introduce you to my favorite new team member who I will eventually betray, “Anthony Scaramucci!” the president said in the opening segment of his show.

After a full-on lovefest between Trump and his newest sycophant—“I friggin’ love you!”—Scaramucci took the mic to declare, “I’m going to fire so many people. I don’t know who it’s going to be, Reince, but I’m going to get to the bottom of the leaks in the White House, do you hear me, Reince?”

“Wow, I love ethnics,” Trump chimed in after Scaramucci shared a profane expression from his Italian mother.

When a reporter asked Scaramucci to explain the fact that just a few years ago he was both pro-choice and pro-gun control, he asked, “You talking to me or him?”

“Because we both did that,” Trump said. “It’s like looking in a mirror!”