Mario Cantone’s Scaramucci Kisses President Trump Goodbye

The Mooch may be out of the picture, but at least we still have Mario Cantone for one more run at Anthony Scaramucci on The President Show.

Incredibly, it was just one week ago tonight that the former Sex and the City actor made his triumphant debut as The Mooch on Anthony Atamanuik’s Comedy Central series. That was before the real Scaramucci got himself fired by calling The New Yorker and delivering an incredibly profane rant about his new White House colleagues.

This week, Cantone’s Scaramucci came face-to-face with Steve Bannon (played by Broad City’s John Gemberling). “I friggin' love you, Mr. President,” Scaramucci said, climbing out from within the Oval Office couch. “It’s me, the only fuckable guy in the White House,” he added to cheers from the audience.

“Anthony, I heard what you said about me, and what I like to do to myself,” Bannon said, confronting Scaramucci about the most shocking quote from his outrageous interview. “Thanks,” he added. “It’s one of the nicest things anyone’s ever said about me.”

From there, the group played a game of charades, because, as Trump put it, “This is what late-night shows do now—all the excitement of playing games at home with your friends but you’re not playing and we’re not your friends.”

Later in the show, during Trump’s sign-off, Scaramucci returned once more to ask the president, “Do I really have to go? Now that our love is so new?”

“I’m sorry, but Kelly says you gotta. For real this time,” Trump replied.

“At least now I can go see my wife and newborn son,” Scaramucci said, before he and Trump burst into wild laughter. “Nah, I’m not gonna do that,” he added, before embracing the president in a passionate kiss.

When The Daily Beast spoke to Cantone last week, he joked that he decided to play Scaramucci on The President Show instead of holding out for Saturday Night Live because he “might be gone by October.” He had no idea how right he was.