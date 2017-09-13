Martin Shkreli Sent to Jail After Threatening to Take Hillary Clinton's Hair

Martin Shkreli was remanded into custody on Wednesday after a judge revoked his bail.

Prosecutors asked for the 34-year-old "Pharma Bro" to be locked up as he awaits sentencing after he called on his followers to snip him some of Hillary Clinton’s hair.

Shkreli has been out on $5 million bail ahead of, and during, his federal trial for securities fraud.

A jury acquitted Shkreli on five of the eight counts he faced for charges stemming from allegedly lying to investors, and then stealing from another of his companies to pay them back.

But prosecutors said his escalating antics, including continued harassment of journalists and the offer of $5,000 for whoever would get him a lock of Hillary Clinton's hair from her book tour, were a step too far. (The Secret Service had to follow up on the remark.)

Shkreli apologized for his antics in a letter to the judge before the hearing.

He pleaded that it "never occurred" to him that the "awkward attempt at humor or satire would cause Mrs. Clinton or the Secret Service any distress,” he wrote, adding, "I used poor judgment.”

Meanwhile, his attorneys claimed that his distasteful comments were nonetheless constitutionally protected.

It's not the first time attorney Ben Brafman has had to reign in his unruly client. Shkreli continued his provocative antics throughout the trial, and at one point walked into an overflow room for the press to deride the prosecution as the "JV team." He also complained that one of the witnesses against him was not a victim.

Brafman pulled Shkreli out of the room.

Outside the courthouse that day, Shkreli responded when a reporter asked Brafman about his antics.

“He’ll do whatever he wants,” Shkreli said in the third-person.

“I would very much appreciate it if he did not talk to the press because sometimes he doesn’t have a filter,” Brafman fired back.