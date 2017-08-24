Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Fight Time, Where to Watch, and How to Stream Online

In a match-up that is reminiscent of boxing legend Muhammad Ali versus Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Noki, boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor will step into the ring this weekend.

Sorry octagon lovers, this will be a boxing match.

The fighting champs will duke it out in what some critics have argued is “an over-hyped shameless money grab.” But everyone will be talking about the fight, so why miss out?

Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight Information:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2017

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Where to Watch

TV: Showtime Pay-Per-View

Online: Showtime Pay-Per-View Online and the Showtime Pay-Per-View App

There is no legal way to watch the event for free. The only access to live streams of the fight are through the Showtime apps.