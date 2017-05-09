Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and I Are in Love

Prince Harry’s girlfriend, the American actress Meghan Markle, has spoken publicly for the first time about her relationship with Prince Harry, describing herself and him as “two people who are really happy and in love."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, which is bound to increase speculation that the two are preparing to announce their engagement, Markle, who was photographed for the magazine by Peter Lindbergh, told interviewer Sam Kashner of the relationship with Prince Harry: “It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others,” adding, “Right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

When asked about the “tabloid nonsense” surrounding herself and Harry, Markle replied: “I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

Markle claimed that she never reads media coverage of herself, “I don’t read any press. I haven’t even read press for Suits. The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise.”

Markle has sought the advice of Serena Williams on how to handle media attention. Williams said: “I told her, ‘You’ve got to be who you are, Meghan. You can’t hide.’”

Fellow Suits actress Abigail Spencer, when asked why she thinks Harry was drawn to Markle, commented, “She’s got warm elegance, though her style is hard to pin down. It’s classy and timeless. When you’re talking to her, you feel like you’re the only person on the planet. And it’s just wonderful to see her so in love.”

In the most revealing section of the interview, Markle said of herself and Harry: “We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”