Melania Trump Gifted 3D-Printed Shoe Made By Two Polish Girls, Which Politics Aside, Is Just Cool

Thursday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid a visit to Poland ahead of their trip to the G20 summit in Germany. The First Lady visited the Copernicus Science Center with Polish President Andrzej Duda’s wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, and during their stop, two girls presented the women with souvenirs that they made.

Melania’s gift was a tiny, 3D-printed model of a hot pink stiletto, made to match her dress.

The first lady gave a speech to a crowd of Polish people about her trip to the school: “I think all of us can agree people should be able to live their lives without fear, no matter what country they live in. That is my wish for all of us around the world.”

Regardless of politics, that is one cool shoe.