Michael Vick Tells Colin Kaepernick to Get a Haircut. Twitter Reminds Vick No One Needs His Advice.

On Monday, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick shared some career advice for unsigned quarterback Colin Kaepernick: If you want to get a job, cut off your Afro.

Kaepernick left the San Francisco 49ers in March and still has not found a team. Some of his trouble finding a position is possibly attributed to his choice to kneel on field during the national anthem last season in protest of police shootings of black people.

Vick appeared on FS1's "Speak For Yourself,” claiming his comments didn’t come from a “politically correct” place.

In full, he said:

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there, I don’t think he should represent himself in that way, in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

Vick said in his own career, he was advised to change his image, and he didn’t listen until it was too late.

He added that Kaepernick’s image is not the only reason he isn’t signed.

"The reason he's not playing has nothing to do with the national anthem,” Vick said. “It's more solely on his play, but yeah, everything takes precedent, in terms of image, perception."

Twitter quickly reminded Michael Vick that he is the last person Kaepernick—or anyone—needs to receive advice from. Vick’s own NFL career took a massive dive after he served 21 months in prison for his involvement in a dog-fighting ring.