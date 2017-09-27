Michelle Obama: Women Who Voted Against Hillary Clinton Voted ‘Against Their Own Voice’

On Wednesday, former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke at a conference in Boston and criticized women who voted for President Trump.

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” she said during a Q&A with author and feminist, Roxane Gay, at the Inbound conference.

But Obama added that she sympathizes with the pressures of being president.

"When you’ve been in that position, you have a different perspective,” she said. “There was a whole party that didn’t support my husband.”

Obama touched on her life after the White House, her yet-to-be-released book, and discrimination toward women.

The former first lady said that while she doesn’t miss the White House, she does miss the “people and the work.”

She noted that the “First Lady” title should be changed to “First Spouse,” in an effort to make the position more inclusive.

She also addressed the power of women speaking up.

“Don't let social conditioning convince you that your voice doesn't matter,” said Obama. “How many of us have sat in a classroom somewhere and watched a man go on and on and on?”

When asked, Obama revealed that her favorite Beyoncé song from Lemonade is “Love Drought,” which she has played “over and over.”

This answer was a fan favorite.