Michigan Police Officers Sing-a-Long to ‘I Want It That Way’ by the Backstreet Boys and It’s Bringing Back All the 90s Feels

We dare you to find a better way to start off a graveyard shift.

After being challenged by paramedics from Tri-Hospital in Michigan, Port Huron Police Department took to their dash-cam

The EMTs sang-a-long to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by the Backstreet Boys, so Port Huron Police Officers one-upped them by belting out “I Want It That Way.”

Officers Sam Baker, Brian Daly, and Derek Paret belted out the 90s hit at the beginning of their night shift.

They even got a shout out from the Boys themselves.

The Backstreet battle appears to be the latest in first responder challenges. Over the past few years, police officers, firefighters, and paramedics have posted videos of themselves singing or dancing to hit songs in hopes of getting another department to join. Previously, a video of a Delaware cop lip-synching to “Shake It Off” went viral.