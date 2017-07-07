Mike Pence Touched a Machine With a ‘DO NOT TOUCH’ Sign at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

If something has a “DO NOT TOUCH” sign at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, it is probably best to heed that warning.

Not for Vice President Mike Pence.

During a trip to NASA in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Pence gave a speech thanking employees for their work, took a tour of the Vehicle Assembly Building, and touched a large piece of hardware labeled “Critical Space Flight Hardware ‘DO NOT TOUCH.’”

Maybe the vice president just missed the sign—it looks like it was only the size of standard 8 ½ x 11” copier paper—but it also says “DO NOT TOUCH” in bold-red type.

And his pinky finger almost touches the sign…

Either way, the machinery looks important and probably should not have been disturbed. Or Pence should have at least read the sign to avoid some embarrassing photos.