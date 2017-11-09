Mixing Up Bourbon, Music & Gourmet Food

What’s the perfect day? This line up comes pretty close: Performances by Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks and Gary Clark Jr.; delicious bourbons from Jim Beam, Buffalo Trace and Jefferson’s; and dinner cooked by celebrity chefs Edward Lee, Tom Colicchio and Chris Cosentino.

While this may sound like some sort of fantasy, in less than two weeks the Bourbon & Beyond festival will offer all this and more. The event, which is naturally in Louisville and takes place on September 23rd and 24th, amazingly brings together music, whiskey and gourmet food.

In fact, Bourbon & Beyond’s founder Danny Wimmer and local Louisville whiskey authority Fred Minnick, picked a cask of Eagle Rare with Buffalo Trace master distiller Harlen Wheatley. Watch the video below to learn more about Wheatley and his bourbon, which will be poured during the festival.

See you at Bourbon & Beyond! Tickets are on sale now!