MoMA's Massive "Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive" Exhibit

Prolific modernist American architect Frank Lloyd Wright would have turned 150 this past June. In honor of the occasion, the Museum of Modern Art has put on a major retrospective of his work.

The exhibit is comprised of nearly 400 items made in the 1890s through the 1950s and is housed in 12 rooms, divided to each focus on a specific work or theme from Wright's career.

While drawings and models of his famed buildings like Fallingwater and New York's own Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum are on display, the show also includes lesser known creations such as tableware, paintings, textiles and photographs.

Here, a selection of items from the exhibit:

"Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archives" will be open through October 1, 2017 at MoMA.