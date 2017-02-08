‘Morning Joe’ Piles on Fox News’ ‘Fake News’ Lawsuit

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were not going to miss an opportunity to call out their competitors at Fox News.

Just minutes into Wednesday’s edition of Morning Joe, the hosts brought up the new lawsuit that claims the Trump White House worked with Fox News to “concoct a damaging story about Democrats,” as Brzezinski put it as Scarborough whistled in disgust.

“And the kids call that a steaming pile of poo,” Scarborough added.

Later in the show’s first hour, the hosts circled back to the Fox News story for a full 10-minute segment that broke down the ins and outs of the case, which alleges Trump collaborated with the network to blame slain DNC staffer Seth Rich—and not Russia—for the hacked Clinton emails that ended up on WikiLeaks. While former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer once denied any knowledge of the story he has since admitted to meeting with the Trump donor who allegedly organized the whole thing.

“If you lie, it does come back,” Brzezinski warned Spicer’s successor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with anyone else in Trump’s inner circle.

“A murdered young man, Seth Rich, has been used to try to draw attention away from this Russia story,” Scarborough said.

And, as Axios’ Jim VandeHei added, “For all the Trump lovers who say everything we do is ‘fake news,’ this is the worst kind of fake news.”

“The level of cruelty in this story is exceeded only by the level of malice in pushing it and forwarding it,” The Daily Beast contributor Mike Barnicle chimed in.

“That tells you all you need to know about the people right up at the top,” Brzezinski said, shaking her head.

“They lied about knowing about this story,” Scarborough said of the Trump administration. “They lied about meeting the person who was pushing this story. And they had to admit yesterday, Mika, after this evidence came out, that they were in fact lying. So it’s just like the Russia investigation. You don’t lie when you’re innocent. You lie when you have something else to hide.”