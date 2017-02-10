Mass Shooting at Las Vegas Music Festival Claims More Than 20 Lives

More than 20 people have been killed and over 100 injured after a gunman positioned on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel window opened fire on thousands of music fans attending a country-music festival shortly after 10pm on Sunday night local time.

The suspected shooter, a man who lived locally, is dead, according to Joseph Lombardo, the sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, who said the scene is now “static.”

NBC have identified the man as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who lived in a retirement community.

Lombardo said the shooter's companion, named as Marilou Danley, is being sought for questioning. She and Paddock have the same address.

Las Vegas police identified Danley, as of Asian background, 4’11” and about 111 pounds. A woman whose name has the same spelling appears on an old LinkedIn entry as a “Gambling & Casinos Professional” in Reno, Nevada; she worked at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in from 2010 to 2013. On Facebook, a Marilou Danley of Philippine background, who appears to be the same woman whose picture was released by police, posted photographs taken over the last year in the United States and abroad, including on the beach in Dubai.

Several photos from 2014 show her at the Mandalay Bay Spa and Casino, where she appears to have gone to a Cirque du Soleil performance and may have entered the “Vegas Vice $300,000 Slot Weekend.”

Witnesses posted footage of the horror unfolding scenes at Route 91 Harvest, a festival that was taking place outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Country star Jason Aldean was performing one of the festival’s final sets when automatic gunfire broke out.

“People went down on the Mandalay side of the stage,” one concertgoer, Joe Pitzel, told CNN. “I don’t know if people were ducking or if people were hit.”

Eyewitness Bryan Heifner spoke to CNN from a room in a hotel across from the Mandalay Bay, which he said he could see from his window.

“Mostly I heard the shots, just so many shots—I just thought it was a semi braking with the air brakes, but then I went downstairs and saw people running and looking for family,” he said.

“I immediately went back to my room, locked the door, turned the lights off.”

Immediately after the shooting started, the band was rushed off the stage.

A concertgoer told CNN affiliate KLAS: “Everybody’s hiding everywhere, they’re hiding under the bleachers and the stanchions, anywhere they could and everyone is telling us to ‘Run. Run as fast as you can.’”

Concertgoers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire, according to the Associated Press.

Witnesses posted video footage on social media of what appeared to be gunfire, and artists at the festival tweeted about hearing gunshots.

The city’s McCarran International Airport said flights in and out had been temporarily halted “in response to reported shooting incident on Las Vegas Strip.”

Las Vegas City Hall said it was a “very sad night for Las Vegas” and warned members of the public to stay away from the south end of the Vegas Strip, where the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino is located.

Lombardo said in a statement: “At approximately 10:08 p.m. we had calls coming of multiple shots being fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel towards the Route 91 concert, on the East side of Las Vegas Boulevard.

“There was a shooter on 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. Officers engaged the suspect at that location. He is dead. He has been identified. He is a local resident. I will not release his name at this time.

“We are confident that the primary aggressor in this event has expired, or passed away and is no longer a threat.

“We do not know what his belief system was at this time. We believe he is the sole aggressor at this point and the scene is static. We are attempting to locate the person of interest.

“Right now we believe it is sole actor, a lone-wolf type actor and we have the place under control.

“We are interested in a companion that is traveling with him [the suspect]. Her name is Marilou Danley. She is an Asian female, approximately 4 foot 11 inches, weight of 111 lbs. We have not located her at this time and we are interested in talking to her for follow up.

“We have well in excess of 100 plus injured and excess of 20 plus that have died.

“I have two police officers who are currently at the hospital, one in critical condition and the other minor injuries. There were other police officers, that were off-duty, attending the concert that have expired. We don’t have those individuals identified at this point. All I know is they are roommates.”