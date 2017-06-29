NASA Denies That It’s Running a Child Slave Colony on Mars

A report on Alex Jones’ InfoWars claiming child sex slaves have been kidnapped and shipped to Mars is untrue, NASA told The Daily Beast on Thursday.

“There are no humans on Mars. There are active rovers on Mars. There was a rumor going around last week that there weren’t. There are,” Guy Webster, a spokesperson for Mars exploration at NASA, told The Daily Beast. “But there are no humans.”

On Thursday’s program, the InfoWars host welcomed guest Robert David Steele onto The Alex Jones Show, which airs on 118 radio stations nationwide, to talk about kidnapped children he said have been sent on a two-decade mission to space.

“We actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride,” said Steele. “So that once they get to Mars they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony.”

Jones echoed Steele, saying “clearly they don’t want us looking into what is happening” because “every time probes go over they turn them off.”

“Look, I know that 90 percent of the NASA missions are secret and I’ve been told by high level NASA engineers that you have no idea. There is so much stuff going on,” Jones said.

At the beginning of his campaign in December of 2015, President Donald Trump told Alex Jones that “your reputation is amazing” and “I will not let you down” in a half-hour interview on InfoWars.

In the 2016 campaign, Jones amplified the baseless Pizzagate conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton’s campaign was running a child sex ring under the basement of a D.C. pizza shop that has no basement. The theory was kicked off by a Reddit user who claimed John Podesta’s hacked emails show proof of a global child sex ring if one were to replace the word “pizza” with “little boy.”

Edgar M. Welch fired shots into that pizza shop after sending a video of one of Jones’ segments to a friend, according to police.

Jones has since apologized directly to James Alefantis, the owner of Comet Pizza, in a carefully worded letter and statement. He later hired Mike Cernovich, who pushed Pizzagate-related hashtags prior to the election in an effort to make them trend on Twitter, as an InfoWars host. Cernovich was granted a one-day pass to the White House press briefing in May, and Donald Trump Jr. said he would “win a Pulitzer” in a “long gone time of unbiased journalism.”

On Thursday’s Infowars broadcast, Steele alleged the kidnapped children were not only being kidnapped for space labor, but also murdered for their blood and bone marrow.

"Pedophilia does not stop with sodomizing children,” said Steele. “It goes straight into terrorizing them to adrenalize their blood and then murdering them. It also includes murdering them so that they can have their bone marrow harvested as well as body parts.”

“This is the original growth hormone,” said Jones.

When NASA’s Webster was asked about the veracity of the one rumor by The Daily Beast on Thursday, he responded, “there’s only one stupid rumor on the Internet? Now that’s news.”