New Images of Kevin Hart Partying With Sex Tape Stripper Emerge

Kevin Hart is not having a good week.

Just yesterday, the comedian, who was forced to make a public apology for cheating on his heavily pregnant second wife, Eniko Parrish, following an extortion attempt, had appeared to be on the road to romantic rehabilitation.

Hart and Parrish were spotted leaving an LA restaurant together where they had reportedly enjoyed a reconciliation lunch.

Parrish clearly signaled she was sticking by the Get Hard star by wearing both her engagement ring and wedding ring and prominently flashing her finger at waiting photographers.

But new humiliation is waiting for Hart and Parrish online this morning, after TMZ published images of Hart partying with a stripper at the Marquee Nightclub at Las Vegas’s Cosmopolitan hotel on August 19, the same weekend where the photos and videos were shot that ended up on the extortion tape.

In one of the pictures Kevin appears to be almost between stripper Montia Sabbag's legs as she straddles him. In another she is pictured talking into his ear.

Sabbag is alleged to be the woman in the sex tape. She has reportedly claimed she had no idea the video was being shot and has denied any part in the extortion attempt.

TMZ alleges that Sabbag offered to take a lie detector test – in return for a $420,000 fee.

Hart has reportedly spoken at length to law enforcement, giving names of people he was with that night who might have some involvement in the video, which was secretly recorded.

Following attempts to extort millions of dollars from him, Hart issued his emotional apology via Instagram at the weekend, saying he had made a “bad error in judgment.”

Hart said he was making the admission because he didn’t want to pay out to the extortionist, who reportedly has video of of Hart in a sexually provocative situation with another woman.

The new pictures come after Hart’s first wife, Torrei, gave an interview to Inside Edition in which she blamed “lies and infidelity” for the failure of her marriage.

Just last month, Torrei was accused by Parrish, whom Hart married in 2016, of “playing the victim” over the breakup.

Parrish stirred up the controversy when she a shared a photo from her wedding recently, writing in a caption, “Eight years together. One year married. Forever to go!"

But Hart and Torrei only divorced six years ago, kicking off a war of words on social media between the two women about whether or not Parrish had effectively started a relationship with a man already in one.

Although she acknowledged he was technically still married when they met, Parrish defended her relationship with Hart, saying: “Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture. They were separated, living in separate homes. I was never a secret. She knew that as well.”

In the Inside Edition interview, Torrei took issue with that claim, saying: “I was like, what ‘never a secret?’ She said we were separated, not living together. That’s a lie. We were very much not separated.”