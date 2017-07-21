New Trump Hire Anthony Scaramucci Deletes Old Tweets Bashing Trump

Anthony Scaramucci deleted tweets in which he previously criticized Donald Trump hours after accepting his new job as White House communications director on Friday.

In December 2011, Scaramucci tweeted at Mitt Romney, offering “praise for the Governor's decision to stay out of the Trump spectacle.” Two months later, the new White House pick tweeted a National Journal article about Trump endorsing Newt Gingrich in the 2012 race: “Odd guy. So smart with no judgment.”

Both tweets have been preserved on the Trump Twitter Archive.

The deleted tweets were spotted by freelance journalist Josh Billinson, who tweeted “Anthony Scaramucci, welcome to the spectacle!” above a retweet of the Romney “Trump spectacle” tweet. Scaramucci immediately blocked Billinson, then unblocked him later in the hour, according to Billinson.

“I'm just shocked he hadn't deleted them earlier,” Billinson, who was previously a journalist at the Independent Journal Review, told The Daily Beast. “That he could've been in the running for communications director and not even thought to check what he had publicly said about Trump in the past is wild to me.”

“He's since unblocked me so I guess he must have just panicked when he saw the first tweet pop up,” Billinson added.

Scaramucci also tweeted a quote from a David Cameron interview with Mic in which the director bashed Donald Trump for “making a fundamental mistake of trying to blame all of Islam and all Muslims for what is the ideology and the actions of a minority.”

"It is a fight within islam, overwhelming majority see Islam as a religion of peace, want to live in multiracial/ethnic/faith democracies," Scaramucci tweeted.

On a Fox News appearance in August 2015, Scaramucci called Trump a "hack politician" whose rhetoric is "anti-American and very, very divisive." He warned Trump to "cut it out now" and "stop all this crazy rhetoric."

Scaramucci was a founder of a global investment firm who served as the national finance co-chair for Romney’s 2012 campaign. As soon as Scaramucci was named, Sean Spicer quit as White House communications director.

A month after his critical tweets, Scaramucci citing robocalls Trump made for the Romney campaign.

“Kudos to The Donald for making Gov Romney's journey to the 45th Presidency a touch easier. His support has been invaluable,” he tweeted in March 2012.

Scaramucci endorsed Scott Walker and then Jeb Bush before joining the Trump Finance Committee in May 2016.

The new comms director tweeted that Bush “will make a great president” in 2015.