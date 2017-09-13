New Yorker Reveals Cover It Would’ve Published If Hillary Clinton Had Won

The New Yorker on Wednesday revealed the Hillary Clinton electoral victory cover that never saw the light of day.

The revered cultural magazine unveiled the magazine cover they would have released had Clinton won the presidential election last November. Titled “The First,” by French illustrator Malika Favre, the artwork promotes the magazine’s November 2017 interview with Clinton in which she discusses her controversial new memoir, What Happened.

“Over the past ten months, many Americans, regardless of how they voted, have contemplated what life would have looked like if Hillary Clinton had been elected President on November 8, 2016,” The New Yorker explained.

